The Telugu-language film Pushpa: The Rise (2021) has surprised everyone with the kind of business it has managed to do at the box office despite releasing in the times of the pandemic.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the action-drama film did not only set the cash registers jingling at cinemas in the southern part of India but also performed phenomenally well in the Hindi market where mostly Bollywood films dominate.

The success of Pushpa: The Rise has done to Allu Arjun what Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) did to Prabhas. Arjun is being hailed as the next pan-India star after Prabhas. His craze and popularity in the Hindi market have reached new heights.

Not just critics and audiences, Allu Arjun won the hearts of several Bollywood celebrities with his powerful performance and electric dance moves in Pushpa: The Rise. Alia Bhatt, one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry, is also in awe of the star. She has even expressed her wish of working with Allu Arjun.

“My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I am more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him,” she said.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is finally entering cinemas on 25th February 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on the life of a sex worker and the madam of a brothel in the red-light district of Kamathipura in Mumbai, marks Bhatt and Bhansali’s maiden collaboration.

