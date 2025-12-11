Alia Bhatt calls ‘Alpha’ a calculated risk as she leads YRF’s first female-driven spy film

Highlights:

Alia Bhatt shared new details on Alpha at the Red Sea Film Festival.

The actor said the project is a “risk” because the YRF Spy Universe has not previously centered a woman.

Alpha features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, directed by Shiv Rawail.

YRF is expanding its global footprint, including confirmed productions in the UK.

The film now releases on 17 April 2026, shifted from its earlier date because of heavy VFX requirements.

Alia Bhatt spoke at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, offering new insight into Alpha, the next major project in the YRF Spy Universe. Bhatt said the shoot has been physically demanding and the action schedule more intense than anything she has worked on in recent years. She also acknowledged that Alpha enters a space traditionally dominated by male-led franchise films and said the team is fully aware of the expectations attached to that decision.

Bhatt attended the event as part of a retrospective that showcased her work from Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also shared photos from the festival, writing that she was celebrating “the magic of the movies.” A short montage highlighting her career was screened during the program.

A preview clip from Alpha was also shown at the festival, positioning the film as one of the most closely watched releases of 2026.

How Alia Bhatt Fits Into the Franchise

In her remarks, Alia Bhatt said the film carries a significant level of risk because the YRF Spy Universe has never put a woman at the center of its action-driven narrative. She noted that the performance of female-led action films has not always matched the large-scale returns associated with male-fronted blockbusters.

The film features Bhatt alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men, directs the project. Aditya Chopra leads the creative vision, and Alpha becomes the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, following titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

A studio source previously said the VFX scale for Alpha is much heavier than planned, which prompted the shift from the original December 2025 slot.

What Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Signals for YRF’s Global Expansion

Yash Raj Films is currently in expansion mode, both in India and abroad. In October, the studio confirmed a three-film production run in the UK beginning in 2026. The plan drew added attention when UK prime minister Keir Starmer commented that the move was positive for local crews and job creation.

The expansion reflects YRF’s intention to scale its international presence while continuing to broaden its franchise properties. Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt, is positioned as a key title in that long-term strategy.

How Alia Bhatt Described Her Work on ‘Alpha’

Bhatt said Alpha has pushed her more physically than anything she has done recently, especially considering her ongoing schedule balancing other commitments such as Love & War. She said she felt it was important to attend the Red Sea Film Festival to explain what the project means to her personally and professionally.

The actor added that the film’s action load is heavier compared to her recent roles, and the team recognizes the responsibility that comes with attempting to shift the male-dominated template of the YRF Spy Universe.

What Comes Next for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’

Alpha is now in its final post-production phase. YRF has confirmed the global release date as 17 April 2026, stating that the extended timeline will allow the film to be delivered “in its most cinematic self.” No further updates have been shared by the studio. The next major announcement is expected once the first full trailer is complete.

With its scale, cast, and the decision to place Alia Bhatt at the center of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha remains one of Bollywood’s most anticipated titles heading into 2026.