Aldenham Krishna temple set up by George Harrison celebrates 50 years

The Bhaktivedanta Manor Krishna Temple marked its 50th-anniversary last weekend with a remarkable celebration.

The temple, established by the Beatles’ George Harrison in 1973 for the Hare Krishna movement, commemorated the occasion with a range of events, including a procession featuring 14 adorned oxen, parading through the temple’s expansive 79-acre grounds.

Located in Aldenham, near Watford, the Bhaktivedanta Manor was acquired by George Harrison due to the growing popularity of the Hare Krishna movement, which had outgrown its original temple in Bury Place, London W1, acquired in 1969.

The current president of Bhaktivedanta Manor, Her Grace Vishaka Dasi, expressed profound joy and honour in celebrating the temple’s half-century mark, a press release said.

She acknowledged the historic significance of the occasion and the journey from its humble beginnings to the thriving community it has become today.

Extending her heartfelt gratitude to all the devoted individuals who contributed to the temple’s growth she said, “None of this would have been possible without the devotion and dedication of all the devotees who have spent their lives making the Manor what it is today, the matchless contribution of George Harrison and of course Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, who made it all possible – we offer our deepest gratitude to them all.”

Bhaktivedanta Manor boasts an impressive herd of 63 cows and bulls, alongside modern and traditional cow care facilities, creating a sanctuary for these animals.

Additionally, the centre houses an organic agricultural farm that employs sustainable and natural farming practices, ensuring the well-being of the soil and the environment.