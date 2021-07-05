In 2016, a Kannada film titled UTurn starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role had hit the big screens. The film was praised by the critics and even did quite well at the box office.

The movie was later remade in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Sinhala and Filipino. Now, UTurn is all set to get a Hindi remake.

Ekta Kapoor will be producing the movie and Alaya F has been roped in to play the lead role in it. Kapoor took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

She tweeted, “After it’s blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey.”

While talking about the movie and casting Alaya, Ekta in a statement said, “Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There’s a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I’m so happy to have Alaya on board!”

Alaya added, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma’am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I’m absolutely overjoyed to start this journey.”

The Malayalam remake of UTurn which was titled Careful featured Sandhya Raju in the lead role, and Samantha Akkineni played the lead role in the Tamil and Telugu version.

Alaya F made her debut with the 2020 release Jawaani Jaaneman and impressed one and all with her performance in the film. She won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.