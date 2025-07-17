Powerful 7.3 quake jolts Alaska coast, sparks tsunami fears and mass evacuations

Advertisements

On July 16, 2025, a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska near the city of Sand Point, a community located about 55 miles north of King Cove in the Alaska Peninsula region. The quake occurred at 12:37 p.m. local time and was felt across a wide area, including distant cities such as Anchorage and Juneau.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the strongest shaking was near Sand Point, where residents described objects flying off shelves and pantries. Milder shaking was felt as far as Homer, where lamps and plants swayed.

We got this incredible footage of today’s earthquake from a resident in Sand Point, about 50 miles from the epicenter. We are grateful to those who shared their experiences — it allows others to understand what an earthquake is like, and be better prepared. We are also grateful… pic.twitter.com/5tkqcbgp9Y — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 17, 2025

The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning across a coastal stretch spanning approximately 700 miles, from southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass. Several communities were put on alert, including King Cove, Kodiak, Old Harbor, Seward, Unalaska, Sand Point, and Homer.

Officials ordered evacuation to higher ground in vulnerable zones, urging residents to move at least 50 feet above sea level or one mile inland in some areas. Fortunately, the warning was downgraded to an advisory within an hour, and no significant damage or casualties were reported.

In King Cove, a small city of about 870 residents, emergency alerts were issued to safeguard those living close to the shoreline.

Despite initial concerns, state officials confirmed that there were no reports of major damage or injuries in the communities nearest to the quake’s epicenter.

This seismic event is part of a highly active zone known as the Alaska–Aleutian Megathrust region, which has experienced multiple major earthquakes—magnitude 7 or greater—in recent years.

This latest quake and its aftershocks fall within the aftershock zone of the 2020 magnitude 7.8 Simeonof earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey and Alaska Earthquake Center predict that aftershocks, including potentially large ones, are likely to continue in the coming weeks.

Locally captured videos, including one shared on TikTok showing a home rattling during the tremor, have gone viral, highlighting the intensity of the shaking experienced by residents. However, the overarching situation remains one of caution rather than crisis, with emergency services prepared and communities vigilant amid the ongoing seismic activity.

Overall, the Alaska earthquake and subsequent tsunami advisory demonstrate the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the importance of preparedness measures for coastal residents. Authorities continue monitoring the situation closely as aftershocks persist.