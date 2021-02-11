It is not an exaggeration to say that Akshaye Khanna is one of the most underutilised actors working in Bollywood. However, the success of his last few films such as Mom (2017), Ittefaq (2017), The Accidental Prime Minister (2019), and Section 375 (2019) seems to have changed a lot of things for him professionally as filmmakers are now looking at him for all kinds of roles, and he is finally getting his due.

The latest we hear that Khanna has been tapped to play the powerful role of an NSG commando in filmmaker Ken Ghosh’s next directorial which he is making for home-grown streaming media platform ZEE5.

Titled State of Siege: Akshardham, the upcoming film is based on the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and takes ZEE5’s much-loved State of Siege: 26/11 franchise forward.

Sharing more details on the film, a source in the know informs a publication, “Akshaye Khanna has come on board the film to play the role of an NSG commando who spearheads the entire mission. He has already shot for the film silently in the month of November and December, and it is now gearing up for a premiere on ZEE5 soon.”

The source goes on to add, “The film is in the honour of the victims and fallen heroes and celebrates the spirit of India. The action scenes have been shot using modern technique of filmmaking that would make the audience feel the adrenaline rush.”

For the uninitiated, the Akshardham Temple attack took place on 24 September, 2002, when two armed-men entered the premises of the famous temple at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, killing 30 people and injuring more than 80. The death toll included 27 pilgrims, two state commandos and one NSG Commando.

