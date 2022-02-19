Actor Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in a special appearance in Priyadarshan’s comic-caper Hungama 2 (2021), has joined Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shreya Saran, and Ishita Dutta on the cast of the forthcoming Bollywood film Drishyam 2.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the suspense thriller will mark Devgn and Khanna’s fourth collaboration after Aakrosh (2010), LOC (2003), and Deewangee (2002).

“In Drishyam 2, Ajay and his family and Tabu pick up their journey from where they left it in Drishyam (2015). Vijay is now shown as a prosperous businessman living a happy life with his family when fresh evidence entangles their family in another new set of problems. He is determined to protect his family at all costs. The core remains the same – how an uneducated man again executes a perfect plan to save his family but from here the story has been written to adapt to pan India sensibilities,” a trade source informs a publication.

The source goes on to add that the makers have written a new character that Khanna will essay. This character was not there in the Malayalam version of the film. “Apart from the drama, intrigue, and action, Abhishek and the writers of Drishyam 2 have fleshed out a new character, who is not there in Drishyam. Apparently, he plays a cop who is a close associate of Tabu and assists her in the investigation. Akshay is said to play a tough, smart, savvy, sharp cop who is on Ajay’s tails and determined to pin the charge on him. Everyone knows that Akshaye is very choosy about his roles but when Abhishek narrated it to him, the actor loved it. It’s not a supporting role but a proper one – written just for him and will probably stand out in terms of impact and performance,” adds the source.

After wrapping up the first schedule, the team of Drishyam 2 will commence the next schedule soon.