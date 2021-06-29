While their maiden collaboration, Bell Bottom, is yet to find its way into theatres, superstar Akshay Kumar has already signed a new film with director Ranjit Tiwari, as per reports. The duo is set to begin work on the untitled project from August. The film will go on floors in the UK.

Sharing more details on the forthcoming project, a trade source informs a leading entertainment portal, “Akshay Kumar and Ranjit Tiwari already had a working relationship thanks to Bell Bottom, so they already are on the same wavelength. As for starting work, both Kumar and Ranjit were looking to start shooting in July. However, that has now been pushed to August. So, in all likelihood, the shoot for the film will commence in August in the United Kingdom.”

Kumar is the busiest actor in Bollywood. At any given point of time, he has close to half-a-dozen films in his hand. While he has already wrapped up such films as Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re, the superstar is presently busy filming Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Other projects on his platter include Mission Lion and Oh My God 2, which will roll once he finishes his ongoing films.

“Once Akshay wraps Tiwari’s next which is said to be a full-blown action entertainer that starts in August 2021, he will then move onto working on OMG 2, followed by Subhash Kapoor’s next which will also be based in the UK. Meanwhile, the actor is currently looking at finishing shooting for Raksha Bandhan,” adds the source.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Kumar is also set to headline an Amazon Prime series titled The End. It is expected to get off the ground towards the end of the year or early next year. The streaming show will mark his foray into the digital world.

