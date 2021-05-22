Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020, but the film was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers then decided to release it on 30th April 2021. But, due the second wave of Covid-19, the lockdown was announced and once again theatres were shut.

Another film of Akshay, BellBottom, is also ready for a release and was slated to hit the big screens on 28th May 2021. But, the release date of the film has been postponed.

Today, Akshay has given a statement about the films’ release dates. The actor has stated, “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”

Well, there have been reports of both the film getting a direct-to-digital release. However, there’s no official announcement about.

A few days ago, while talking to us about the release date of BellBottom, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh had stated, “We are going to wait and see how things panned out. We are in the middle of a pandemic and we are still figuring what we want to do. But hopefully, we’ll see some clarity soon.”

BellBottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in Sooryavanshi.