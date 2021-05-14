Celebrities connect with their fans through social media and on every festival give their warm wishes to them. Today, is the festival of Eid, so celebrities took to social media to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe.”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Eid Mubarak Folded hands Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength 🙂 Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior.”

Shahid Kapoor posted on Instagram, “Eid Mubarak ��� Mubarak ���”

Huma Qureshi posted, “Chand Mubarak ��� May allah bless us all , keep us safe , our families together , parents and siblings in good health , food to eat and share , a roof over our heads , mental peace and strength to overcome these times #chandmubarak #eidmubarak #humaqureshi #blessed.”

Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to all !! Wishing everyone good health and happiness ! Stay safe and stay strong.”

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak everyone Cherry blossomCherry blossom May your loved ones always be peaceful and blessed!”

Allu Arjun posted, “EID Mubarak to each and everyone of you .”

Mahesh Babu also tweeted, “Wishing you all a very Happy Eid.. May the spirit of Eid bring peace, joy, and happiness in these trying times. Folded hands #EidMubarak.”

Check out the posts of other celebs here…