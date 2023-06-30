Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the fifth installment of his comedy franchise Housefull.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for helming such films as Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!” Kumar posted on his social media handles.

Riteish also shared the poster and wrote, “We’re back! And this time, we’re surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!”

The franchise started with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels – Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019).

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in the film OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming film 100%, and in an upcoming horror comedy film Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.