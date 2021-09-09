After having worked together on various projects over the years, including Rowdy Rathore (2012), Joker (2012), Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), and Mission Mangal (2019), Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are set to reunite for filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s next directorial venture titled 2XL.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “Mudassar Aziz is pretty busy. Thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown, he has been working on multiple scripts. But yes, he has finalized one and intends on commencing work as soon as possible.”

Prod him further and the source adds, “The film in question has been titled 2XL and will be produced by Ashwin Varde. In terms of casting for 2XL, the filmmaker has signed on Akshay Kumar for the lead, while Sonakshi Sinha is likely to be paired opposite him.”

Further talking about the film, the source says, “Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a rather unconventional role. In fact, as the title suggests 2XL, Kumar will be seen as an obese character somewhat on the lines of the Hollywood Eddie Murphy film Nutty Professor (1996). Interestingly, the last time someone played an obese character in a Bollywood film was Anil Kapoor in the film Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002). Much like his character’s weighty issues, Kumar will face the same.”

“An international make-up and prosthetics artists is being roped in for the film. The makers do not want to leave any effort in ensuring they get everything right. No one has been locked yet for this, but it will happen soon. Once done, the rest of the work on the film will be wrapped up since the makers are looking to commence shooting in March 2022,” the source signs off.

