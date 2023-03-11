AUDIENCES will be seeing a lot of Akashdeep Sabir. Having started as a child actor, the Indian actor played supporting roles in recent film releases Selfiee and Shehzada, along with the acclaimed Indian adaptation of drama series The Night Manager. His other forthcoming projects include hotly anticipated web series Indian Police Force, along with major movies Sam Bahadur, Crack, Fateh, 3 Monkeys, Trial Period, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Eastern Eye caught up with the respected star of stage, TV, and film to find out more.

How would you describe your acting journey?

It’s been a hesitant start, as I was just producing and directing for two decades. Covid changed things. Now I feel settled and I’m enjoying the journey.

Who is the most memorable person you have worked with?

It would be Akshay Kumar till date. We worked in new film Selfiee. 20 days of fun and serious work. Amongst directors, working with Karan Johar on Rocky aur Rani and Meghna Gulzar for Sam Bahadur was a super learning experience, and part of my bucket list.

What was it like working on The Night Manager?

I had seen the English show and loved it. So, when I was called to play an important part in it, I was thrilled. Mukesh Chabbra, the casting director, made it happen for me. Then to share screen space with my friend and great actor Anil Kapoor was great. Sandeep Modi as a director was great to work with too and so was the experience of the production house, belonging to my friend Deepak Dhar.

Does your approach change between film and drama serials?

Not really. Of late directors have all approached acting in its realistic avatar. OTT has made performances more natural and real, and melodrama is gone. So just be subtle and yourself, be it OTT or films is my simple mantra.

What is the secret of bringing individuality to each character?

That’s important. Being a director for so many years, I’m able to create a backstory world of the actor based on the director’s brief. That helps in giving those touches to the performance without going over the top, and most importantly, staying in sync throughout the shoot.

Do you have a dream role?

Yes. I’m over emotional and cry at the drop of a hat. I wish there is an Avtaar kind of Rajesh Khanna role. I’m doing more of negative or fat loud happy Punjabi roles and would like to now attempt more.

Which filmmakers would you love to work with?

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to name two. Anurag Kashyap for the way he treats his films, and the challenges he gives his actors, and a few more.

What do you enjoy watching from an audience point of view?

Comedies all the way. And real documentaries. I am not too fond of action. But I must say Hrithik (Roshan), Salman (Khan) and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), get me going in their action avatars in War, Tiger and Pathaan.

What inspires you as an actor?

A great role with depth. It need not be long. A great set of co-actors, who will push the envelope, thereby keeping you on your toes, and a skilled team of director and crew who will ensure they get the best out of me.