Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix’s Guilty last year. This year, she was seen in Netflix’s anthology Ray which released on 25th June 2021.

In the segment Spotlight, Akansha played the role of an actress who believes in the spiritual power of a godwoman named Didi (Radhika Madan).

We recently interacted with Akansha spoke to her about response she has received for Ray, if she believes in godwoman and godman, and more.

While talking to us about the response she has received, Akansha said, “I think overall everyone has really liked the product. I have got calls where people are talking about cinematography, background music, and everything, so I think overall it was a great episode to watch.”

“I am very grateful that people found my role impactful in that short period of time. So, I have got a lot of calls and a lot of messages, and you know I was not sure what the outcome will be. But, I am glad people have liked and appreciated my work,” she added.

When asked her if she believes in any godwoman and godman, the actress said, “No, I am a cynic, and I don’t believe in religion or religious deities.”

Many actors change their names, so it can help them in their career. When we asked Akansha, if she has met someone like that, she stated, “My mother was like change your name, and feed roti to cow; I said I am not that kind of a person. I don’t believe in superstitions. So, it’s not something I have faith in.”