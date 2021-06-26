Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. The film was slated to release in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shooting got delayed and the release was postponed.

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the final shooting schedule of the film is slated to take place next week in Film City, Mumbai where a set has been erected for the shoot.

A source told the tabloid, “A major portion of the war drama, including the climax, was filmed in Hyderabad last year. Now, only a few action sequences are remaining. Director Abhishek Dudhaiya, with the help of a lean team, will shoot the scenes with Ajay, following which he can call it a wrap on his ambitious project. If all goes as per plan, the work will be completed in two days.”

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, and Sonakshi Sinha portrays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

Well, the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was last year when the makers decided to release it digitally skipping the theatrical release. However, the release date of the movie is not yet announced.