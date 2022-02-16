On Wednesday, India woke up to the tragic news of the passing away of Bappi Lahiri. The iconic singer-composer breathed his last on Wednesday morning at the age of 69.

He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for over a month due to health-related issues and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated again on Tuesday and his family rushed him to the hospital where he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

The news of his death has left many in a state of shock and his fans are mourning the irreparable loss. Several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities and personalities from the music industry have paid tribute to the “Disco King”.

Superstar Akshay Kumar said that Lahiri’s music was the reason for many to smile and dance. “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti!” he wrote.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a throwback photo with Bappi Lahiri and wrote, “Rest in Peace Bappi Da!” In a note, he wrote, “Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director & singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi Da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear (sic).”

Remembering the legendary, trialblazing musician and singer, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini wrote that Lahiri will be sorely missed by the industry and his many fans. “Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da as he was affectionately called, passed away around midnight. He will be remembered for his new disco music and fast numbers which he introduced in films, something no one had done earlier. He will be sorely missed by the industry & by all his many fans. Condolences,” she wrote.

Actress Kajol said that India lost the “Disco King”. “You were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an era,” she wrote.

Calling Lahiri the most-iconic personality, singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🏻#BappiLahiri.”

Talking about his fond memories with Lahiri, singer Kumar Sanu said, “Bappi Da was a music director who used to never teach the song to me. He would sing it once and tell me, “Now you sing”. He used to make it so easy for the singers. He used to give singers space to experiment and be creative. The world is going to miss him a lot.”

In an official statement, Lahiri’s family said that the funeral of the legendary musician will take place after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from the US tomorrow.