Rumours have been doing the rounds for some months now that superstar Ajay Devgn is set to join the growing list of Bollywood actors venturing into the digital space. Fresh media reports suggest that the Son Of Sardar (2012) actor has signed on to headline the official remake of the successful British TV series Luther.

The psychological crime drama series, which has released five seasons so far, stars the award-winning actor Idris Elba in the lead role. Devgn will essay the same role in the Hindi adaptation. From what we hear, the actor will officially announce the high-profile series next week.

Commenting on the same, an insider tells a publication, “Yes, Ajay will be making his OTT debut with the Luther remake that is jointly being produced by BBC India and Applause Entertainment. Once ready, the show will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar, and an official announcement of the show will happen sometime next week.”

Talking about the rest of the cast, the source adds, “The original is a psychological crime thriller with Idris Elba playing the lead. Given the seriousness and gravitas needed for the role, Ajay was the perfect fit for the remake. Besides Devgn, the remake will also feature a prominent female lead much like the original, and buzz is that Ileana D’Cruz has been approached for the said role.”

Buzz has it that filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who has previously helmed Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012) and the National Film Award-winning Ventilator (2016), is onboard to direct the Luther remake.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has multiple films in his pocket, which are at various stages of development. His next release will be Bhuj: The Pride of India, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Then there is sports drama Maidaan, period drama RRR and his own directorial venture Mayday.

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Luther, Disney+ Hotstar