Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar will be seen together in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie was announced in 2019, and was slated to hit the big screens in August 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, the film was postponed and the makers decided to release it on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Tuesday, the release date of the movie was announced.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted a motion poster and wrote, “1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP . #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @duttsanjay #SonakshiSinha @AmmyVirk #NoraFatehi @SharadK7 @pranitasubhash @ihanaofficial @AbhishekDudhai6 #BhushanKumar @TSeries.”

In the motion poster, we are introduced to all the characters of the movie. Ajay Devgn will be seen as Squadron Leader Vijay Kumar Karnik, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi, Sonakshi Sinha portrays the role of Sunderben Jetha, Ammy Virk will be seen as Flight Officer Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz, Nora Fatehi plays the role of a spy named Heena Rehman, and Sharad Kelkar portrays the character of Military Officer RK Nair.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It revolves around Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of his team and 300 women from the local village Madhapar.