Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who is known for his unforgettable performances in such blockbusters as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), and 3 Idiots (2009), has joined the cast of Mayday.

The forthcoming film, which has just kick-started its first shooting schedule, is being directed by superstar Ajay Devgn who returns to direction after his 2016 hit Shivaay. Apart from calling the shots, he also plays an important role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bachchan, having won his battle against Coronavirus, began shooting for Mayday on Thursday. The legendary actor expressed some concern about shooting during these tough times of the pandemic.

“Dear Lord. These first days on new films are always such a nightmare. Petrified and in constant apprehension. Wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed. Want to run away and hide,” he wrote on Instagram.

Mayday reunites Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh after De De Pyaar De (2019). Also starring Tabu, De De Pyaar De was one of the most successful films of 2019, where critics and audiences equally loved the crackling chemistry between Devgn and Singh. The audience is looking forward to their cinematic reunion with loads of hope.

Apart from Mayday, Boman Irani will also be seen in Kannada film Yuvarathnaa and Kabir Khan’s much-awaited ’83. Starring Ranveer Singh as legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the sports-drama chronicles Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup tournament.

‘83 was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic led the makers to stall its release. A new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Mayday is set to release on 29th April, 2022.

