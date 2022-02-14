After ruling Bollywood for over three decades and delivering several notable films over the years, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to foray into the digital space with Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming streaming show, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, which is an official adaptation of the successful British show Luther.

A while ago, the makers launched the trailer of the high-profile show in the presence of the media and the entire cast. In addition to Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashwini Kalsekar were also in attendance at the launch along with the producers.

At that press conference, Devgn was asked to share his opinion on the ongoing debate of South cinema taking over Bollywood. Sharing his thoughts, the superstar said, “There is nothing like that. It has been only 3-4 months since theatres reopened. The first big film to release was Sooryavanshi (2021), which performed exceptionally well. So, whenever a good film will arrive, be it from South, Hollywood, or Bollywood, it will definitely work.”

He also added, “No big Hindi film has released lately, so I don’t think so. When a good film releases, we will know what works.”

Produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. It is set to start streaming on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

