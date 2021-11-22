Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with the 1991 release Phool Aur Kaante. The movie on Monday (22) completed 30 years of its release which means that the actor also completed 30 years in the industry.

Devgn’s team made a video for him, and the actor retweeted it and wrote, “My team made me repost this. But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…”

In the video, when his team member wishes him for completing 30 years in the industry, Devgn replies, “I have just started warming up. Dua mein yaad rakhna.”

Akshay Kumar posted a picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi, and wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn , and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!”

Devgn replied and wrote, “Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside.”

In these 30 years, Devgn has been a part of many hit films like Dilwale (1994), Vijaypath (1994), Diljale (1996), Ishw (1997), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Zakhm (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Company (2002), Golmaal franchise, Omkara (2006), Raajneeti (2010), Singham franchise, Bol Bachchan (2012), Drishyam (2015), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and others.

Devgn is also a successful producer and has directed films like U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in movies like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mayday (also directing), Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, and Chanakya.