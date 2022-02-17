Ajay Devgn has started shooting for the second installment of Drishyam (2015) in Mumbai. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta also return to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam-language film of the same name, which premiered its second installment in February last year on Amazon Prime Video.

Drishyam 2 begins 7 years after the events in the first film and sees what all Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) goes through to protect his family once again. While the first installment was directed by Nishikant Kamath, the sequel has Abhishek Pathak in the director’s chair.

In a statement, Devgn said that he is excited to present an interesting story with Drishyam 2 and once again play the multidimensional character of Vijay Salgaonkar.

“Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak has a fresh vision for this film. I am keenly looking forward to part two, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters,” the 52-year-old actor said.

Pathak said, “It is also a challenge but an opportunity to work along with Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It is exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said the sequel will be a “notch higher” than the first installment. “Ajay Devgn’s power-packed performance and prowess in Drishyam captivated the audiences. Retaining the zest, we are delighted to begin filming its sequel that will take this franchise a notch higher as the audiences will witness double suspense, double mystery, double drama,” Kumar said.

