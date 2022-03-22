Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she is set to debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film Oh Saathi Chal.

Aishwarya, who has so far directed two Tamil films and one documentary in her career spanning a decade, took to Twitter to make the new announcement.

“My week couldn’t have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa, Cloud9 Pictures, Archanaa S Sadanand, and Neeraj Maini. Need all your blessings and wishes,” the 40-year-old filmmaker wrote.

Aishwarya made her feature film directorial debut with 3 in 2012, featuring her estranged husband, Dhanush.

She followed it up with the 2015 crime comedy Vai Raja Vai and later directed the documentary Cinema Veeran, which featured untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.

Aishwarya and Dhanush, who married each other on November 18, 2004, announced their separation earlier this year on January 17.

Dhanush penned down a long note and wrote that the two have mutually decided to part ways. He also urged his fans and the media to “respect their decision” and give them “the needed privacy”.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D,” Dhanush wrote.

