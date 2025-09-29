Aishwarya Rai comforts emotional fan ahead of L’Oréal Paris runway

Highlights:

Aishwarya Rai comforted a tearful fan outside her Paris hotel.

Aaradhya Bachchan stayed out of the spotlight during the interaction.

Rai is set to walk in Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya for the Paris Fashion Week, and a moment away from the runway caught the public’s attention. While her appearance at the fashion event was expected, it was her interaction with a fan outside her hotel that went viral. A video circulating online shows the actress consoling a tearful fan, showcasing her personal touch and empathy.

Aishwarya Rai’s Heartfelt Moment with a Fan

The clip shows Aishwarya Rai stepping out in a blue blazer and trousers ensemble, with heels and loose hair. As she approached her car, she noticed a fan visibly emotional and crying. Without hesitation, she walked over to comfort her.

The video captures Rai gently wiping a tear from the fan’s cheek, speaking to her calmly, and holding her hand. The two stayed together for a brief moment, during which Aishwarya ensured the fan was composed before agreeing to a photograph. Social media quickly reacted, praising the actress for taking the time to engage with her admirers in such a thoughtful way.

This interaction demonstrates Aishwarya Rai’s consistent reputation for being approachable and warm, even during high-profile events like Paris Fashion Week. Fans have often noted her willingness to pause for personal interactions, despite busy schedules and intense public attention.

Aaradhya Bachchan Maintains a Low Profile

While Aishwarya Rai focused on her fan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stayed out of the spotlight. Footage shows Aaradhya moving quickly toward the car, avoiding cameras and photographers. This behavior aligns with previous public appearances, where Aaradhya has often preferred to remain in the background while her mother engages with fans and media.

Aishwarya Rai’s consideration for her daughter’s privacy highlights the balance she maintains between public commitments and family life. Aaradhya’s low-key presence at the event reinforces her preference to avoid the media glare.

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai is in Paris as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She is set to walk in the flagship show, Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, which is one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. Her appearances are widely anticipated, and last year she attracted attention with a dramatic red gown. This year’s ensemble is expected to generate similar interest, with the show being streamed live for international audiences.

Rai’s involvement in the event reflects her long-term relationship with L’Oréal Paris, where she continues to serve as a prominent face for the brand. Her participation is not only a fashion highlight but also an opportunity for fans worldwide to witness her style and poise on the global stage.

Social Media Reaction to Aishwarya Rai’s Gesture

The moment with the fan has sparked discussion across social media platforms. Fans praised her for taking time to engage personally, despite the busy schedule and high-profile nature of her visit. The video has been widely shared, highlighting the human side of a global celebrity.

Aishwarya Rai’s ability to balance professional responsibilities at a major fashion week with spontaneous, heartfelt interactions demonstrates why she remains one of India’s most respected and admired actresses. Her actions outside the runway have reinforced her image as a considerate and empathetic public figure.

Aishwarya Rai’s visit to Paris Fashion Week is marked not only by her scheduled runway appearance but also by the rare and genuine moment she shared with a fan. While Aaradhya Bachchan remained in the background, Rai’s interaction stood out, showcasing the actress’s warmth and personal engagement with admirers. As she prepares for the L’Oréal Paris show, Aishwarya Rai continues to exemplify professionalism, empathy, and the global appeal that has defined her career.