Last year, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of RRR had unveiled his first look poster. Later, on Jr NTR’s birthday his looked was revealed, and this year, on Alia Bhatt’s birthday her first look poster was unveiled.

Now, tomorrow, Ram Charan celebrates his 36th birthday, and today, the makers of RRR have unveiled a new poster of the film featuring the actor. Ram took to Twitter to share the poster with his fans.

He tweeted, “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju #RRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies.”

Well, we must say that it’s an amazing poster and Ram Charan is looking damn good as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

A few days ago, Alia’s first look was unveiled. The actress plays the role of Sita and she is paired opposite Ram Charan in the film.

While unveiling her first look director SS Rajamouli had tweeted, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all 🙂 @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie.”

RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Though the film is being made in Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The film is slated to release on 13th October 2021.