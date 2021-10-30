On Thursday (28), Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. His release formalities took place on Friday (29), but he was released on Saturday (30) morning.

News agency ANI shared pictures of Khan reaching his house Mannat. They tweeted, “Mumbai | Aryan Khan arrives at his home ‘Mannat’ after being released from Arthur Road Jail.”

They also posted a video and wrote, “#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home ‘Mannat’ after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence delayed the car’s entry into the residential premises.”

Khan’s bail plea was earlier rejected multiple times, but finally, on Thursday (28), the Bombay High Court granted him a bail.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been very supportive towards him in this difficult time. On Saturday (30), they were standing outside Mannat with the banners ‘welcome home Aryan Khan’ written on it.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ with a “welcome home Aryan Khan” poster. Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case.”