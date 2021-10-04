After being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India on Saturday (02), Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken to a Mumbai court on Monday (04). The court has sent him to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till 7th October 2021.

PTI tweeted, “Mumbai court remands Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others to NCB custody till October 7 in drugs case.”

ANI also tweeted, “Cruise ship raid case | Narcotics Control Bureau seeks 9-day custody of the other five accused in the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha sent to NCB custody till 7th October.”

On Saturday (02), Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India. He was being questioned in connection with the alleged rave party that was busted.

Narcotics Control Bureau Director, Sameer Wankhede had told ANI, “Eight persons — Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra — are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast.”

Many Bollywood celebs like Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan. Even fans of SRK have been tweeting about it with the hashtag, #WeSupportAryanKhan.