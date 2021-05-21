Popular actress Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 26 and successfully recovered earlier this month, has now shared her experience of dealing with the deadly virus.

“It was a crazy period. The experience of losing your sense of smell was a very weird sensation. Other than I was pretty okay with everything,” she tells an Indian publication.

The actress adds that she is lucky to have survived the virus with mild symptoms. “I am feeling good now. I was lucky and one of the fortunate ones to have not very bad case and I had very mild symptoms. I am okay now. I have been little careful even after testing negative. I did not overexert myself because they say it is important to take care of yourself after you recover,” adds she.

Stressing the need for post recovery care to beat the lingering effects of the virus, the Housefull 4 (2019) actress says, “Post recovery care is very important. You have to drink a lot of water. Even your skin and hair become very dry. Your energy levels dip and you feel down. So, you need to take care of these things by eating very well. That is very important. It is just so that you do not get a relapse. Your body has fought a lot, the infection, and it needs to have its down time and get the rest to fully recover.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, alongside Akhil Akkineni. The actress also plays the female lead in Radhe Shyam. The multilingual film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as the male lead.

She has also completed a major portion of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh. Her film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan is expected to roll towards the end of the year. Hegde also plays an important role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

