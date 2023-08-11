24.1 C
Entertainment

Afreen Alvi: ‘Positivity inspires me’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

AFTER a few winning appearances on television, Afreen Alvi announced herself with a terrific turn on popular drama serial Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. The talented actress showed off her impressive range with a multi-layered performance and is now looking forward to taking on bigger challenges in future.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talented newcomer to discuss her time on the hit series, future hopes, inspirations, passions away from work and what she would love to master.

What first connected you to acting?

I always thought acting would be a great medium to gain recognition and fame. I have also been good at showing emotions, so it was a perfect fit. For me acting is about that emotional touch and connecting to a character.

How would you describe the experience of working on Shubh Labh – Aapkey Ghar Mein?

It was amazing. I made a second family there. In terms of the people working on the show and the whole set-up, it was filled with positivity. We used to work and laugh at the same time. It was a lot of fun and very fulfilling.

Why do you think Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein was loved?

We Indians are family people and very emotional. In Shubh Laabh we showed an Indian family filled with emotions and humour. It was a family orientated show, which is something audiences love.

What can we expect next from you?

I’m expecting a new show with good characters. I would love to do any character, whether it’s positive or negative. I just want to do great work that challenges me on a good channel, whether it is a lead or negative lead. That works for me.

Do you have a dream role that you want to play?

Yes, I do have a dream role. I want to play a princess role in a Disney movie. That beautiful character would be my dream role.

Other than that, I really want to do a romantic role. Who would you love to work with? 

I would love to work with good and talented people. I want to work with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and good TV actors. I would love to work with everybody who is related to TV – they all are inspiring for me.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love to watch romantic comedies, and sometimes horror. I love fantasy stories. Ultimately, I love watching everything, depending on my mood.

What are your big passions away from work?

I’m very passionate about styling, designing, drawing, and cooking. I cook really nice Indian food. I know how to make a variety of dishes really well. I’m a very good cook. (Laughs) I say very good, but in relative terms I mean good.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Actually, I'm good at dancing, but want to master that. I want to learn every style of dancing like Kathak, freestyle, belly dancing and more.

What inspires you?  

Actually, positivity inspires me. When people see me on screen, feel proud, say I'm a nice person and they want to be like me, it inspires me a lot. People who give positive vibes also inspire me.

What inspires you? 

Actually, positivity inspires me. When people see me on screen, feel proud, say I’m a nice person and they want to be like me, it inspires me a lot. People who give positive vibes also inspire me.

