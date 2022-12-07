A number of celebrities have gone through massive body transformations for a variety of reasons. However, when popular singer-composer Adnan Shami lost a massive 130 kg, the world was stunned to see his unbelievable weight loss transformation. The fact that he brought down his weight from 230 kg to 130 kg was indeed difficult for many to believe.

Talking to an Indian publication, Sami recalled an incident when an immigration officer in the US did not believe that he was the same person seen in the old photograph on his passport.

“I remember a few years ago when I was entering the US, they had a problem. I had to google myself and tell them, ‘Look, I am the same person and there are all these articles about my weight loss’. And then when they saw the before and after, they were like he is the same guy,” Sami shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

The singer-composer further said that his weight loss journey was not an easy one as he tried and failed several times before reaching his goals. “My determination was not that strong earlier. It was just a question of adapting yourself to a new lifestyle and luckily, I managed to keep it going. I just took baby steps,” he shared.

Rubbishing stories of him going through liposuction to drop extra pounds, Sami said, “There are stories about me getting liposuction done. But liposuction is for people who are slightly chubby, not for somebody who weighs 230 kg. To actually squeeze out that fat, I would need a vacuum cleaner,” he shared.

He clarified, “I did not undergo any weight-loss surgery.”

“I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food, and was very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, ‘It’s a see-food diet’. I also play squash, which is intense,” he added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.