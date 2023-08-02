Adnan Sami: A playlist of his greatest hits ahead of UK tour

POPULAR singer Adnan Sami returns for another UK tour in August with big arena shows in Leeds next Friday (11), London next Saturday (12) and Birmingham next Sunday (13).

The singer and master musician will be performing his greatest hits, with a full live orchestra and putting a unique live spin on each one.

Eastern Eye decided to get you ready for the concerts by presenting a playlist of 10 songs that stand-out from his dynamic and varied discography, in chronological order.

Zara Dholki Bajao Gorio: Having started off as a child prodigy, the music maestro first came to prominence by playing the lead role in the 1995 Pakistani film Sargam and composing all the songs for it. He also sang most of the top tracks himself, which included this catchy duet with Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle. It remains a terrific tune, almost 30 years later.

Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao: This stunning duet with Asha Bhosle first appeared on the 1997 album Badaltey Mausam. The heartfelt romantic number filled with deep emotion would be star-making for Sami and appear on some subsequent albums. The iconic number regularly lights up his shows and still has audiences singing along 23 years later.

Lift Karadey: The hot track powered by a catchy melody swept across the globe

like wildfire when it was released in 2000. The pop smash became an aspirational anthem for all those dreaming of a better life. A sign that this remains a big tune is it being viewed over 130 million times on YouTube. It is one that audiences still love to hear at his live shows.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein: Another huge early success from the singer has been described by some as the ultimate love song. The beautiful lyrics, heartfelt vocals and rich music combine for a song, which formed a connection with all ages. There are great changes of pace in the timeless track from 2000, which still has the same impact today.

Tera Chehra: The title track from the smash hit 2002 album is just a beautiful love song. The timeless track has lost none of its feeling and become an anthem for all those who have fallen in love. It remains a big highlight whenever the singer performs live. It is another one where everyone sings along, because they know the lyrics so well.

Kasam: The title track from the 2004 album Teri Kasam combines classical and contemporary musical influences marvellously well. The pitch-perfect vocals bring lyrics filled with deep feelings to life. The song confirmed his ability to deliver timeless romantic anthems. Not surprisingly, it still remains powerful.

Kiss Me Baby: He may be known for love songs, but Sami showed that he can do fun songs well with this catchy number from the 2005 Bollywood comedy Garam Masala. The playful song took parties around the world by storm when it was released, with people singing it to one another on dance floors. It still has power to get even the shyest people busting their best shapes, or at least tapping their toes.

Dil Kya Kare: The playful song from the 2007 Hindi film Salaam-e-Ishq featured the vocal acrobatics of the versatile singer. His voice adds multiple layers into a song, which incorporates various musical influences. The great tribute to romance oozes love from start to finish and has a feel-good energy.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri: The classic Sabri Brothers qawwali was given a cool contemporary spin in smash hit 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Sami delivers one of his most powerful vocals on the deeply meaningful song filled with raw emotion and driven by a catchy melody. One of many great spiritual songs sung by him became a stand-out moment in the movie.

Tu Yaad Aya: Songs from the popular singer may have become increasingly rare, but these 2020 tracks showed that he can still deliver a beautiful ballad. It adds to songs he has done about remembering someone you are deeply in love with. Like all his best songs, it has that crossgenerational appeal and shows that Sami really is one of a kind.

Adnan Sami at First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY next Friday (11); OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA next Saturday (12); and Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA next Sunday (13)