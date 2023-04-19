Filmmaker Om Raut’s eagerly-awaited mythological drama Adipurush is set to have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday night.

The Tribeca Film Festival will be held in New York from June 7 to June 18.

According to the gala’s official website, the movie will be screened under the ‘Escape From Tribeca’ section.

“Reimagining the epic Indian poem Ramayana, the big-budgeted visual feast Adipurush tells the tale of a prince on a mission to rescue his wife from a ten-headed demon overlord,” read the synopsis of “Adipurush” as per the website.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan, the runtime of the “action drama” is 174 minutes. Adipurush is written by Raut and Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The ‘Escape From Tribeca’ segment will also showcase films such as “Enter the Clones of Bruce”, “Final Cut”, and “Suitable Flesh”. Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon” will be screened as part of the film’s 50th anniversary.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

The film courted controversy, including boycott calls, last year when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects.

The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh, played by Saif, as the demon king who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023.

Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.