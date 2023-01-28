British actor, comedian, and television presenter Adil Ray has joined the cast of the recently announced brand-new Channel 5 thriller The Inheritance. The four-part series has already started filming in Ireland.

The Inheritance features several prominent names on the ensemble cast. In addition to Ray, it also stars Robert James-Collier, Gaynor Faye, Jemima Rooper, and Larry Lamb in pivotal roles. The series marks Faye’s return to acting for the first time since the tragic death of her mother Kay Mellor.

Written by Aschlin Ditta, The Inheritance follows the story of three siblings, Daniel, Sian, and Chloe, who are left heartbroken after the unexpected death of their Father, Dennis. When they discover they’ve not been left anything in the will, they embark on a dangerous journey to find out whether his death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was in fact murder.

Produced by Lonesome Pine Productions and Peer Pressure, in association with Eccho Rights, the series is scheduled to premiere on Channel 5 and be distributed internationally by Eccho Rights.

Speaking about the new thriller, Commissioning Editor of Drama for Channel 5 and Paramount+, Paul Testar said, “I am excited to work with the talented teams at Lonesome Pine and Peer Pressure to bring this compelling story to Channel 5. With an exceptional ensemble cast, The Inheritance is a brilliant addition to the channel’s ever-expanding drama slate and will have viewers on the edge of their seats. I’m looking forward to seeing it air later on this year.”

Adam Barth, Director of Co-productions, Acquisitions, and Development, Eccho Rights added “The complexity and twists and turns of this brilliant family drama excited us enormously. Familiar characters coupled with the nightmare scenario of a long counted-on inheritance suddenly evaporating is something that will strike a nerve with all of us! We are delighted to be working alongside a great variety of international partners to bring it to life.”

