A couple of days ago, we reported that Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan are gearing up to headline an upcoming Netflix show, created by the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. The latest update on the same is that it has been titled Guns & Gulaabs.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller. It will be the perfect blend of the romance of the 90s, crime, and the inimitable humour that Raj & DK are synonymous with.

Speaking about Guns & Gulaabs, which marks their first directorial venture with the streaming giant, Raj & DK said, “Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting-edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Sharing details on the announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series, as distinct as their creative voice, Guns and Gulaabs. Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime, and the inimitable humour that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

Raj & DK are also attached as writers alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora. According to reports, Guns & Gulaabs is expected to begin filming in March. More details are expected to arrive soon.

