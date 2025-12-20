Adani Group plans $12 billion investment in Indian airports amid rising air travel demand

Highlights:

Adani Group plans to invest $12 billion in its airports business over five years

Navi Mumbai International Airport to open for commercial flights on December 25

New airport expected to ease congestion at Mumbai’s primary international hub

Adani Group to bid aggressively for 11 more airports under privatization

Indian aviation sector projected to grow 15–16 percent annually

India’s Adani Group plans to invest around $12 billion in its airports business over the next five years, reinforcing its long-term bet on the continued expansion of the country’s aviation sector as new capacity comes online, including the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The investment reflects Adani Group’s expectation that air travel demand in India will remain strong for years, supported by rising incomes, urbanization, and improving regional connectivity. A senior company official said the aviation sector is positioned for sustained growth as capacity constraints begin to ease in key metro markets.

Adani Group strategy centers on long-term aviation growth

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports and the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, said the group expects India’s aviation industry to grow at a steady pace of 15 to 16 percent annually for at least the next decade. He made the comments ahead of the start of commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to open on December 25.

The new airport will be a major addition to Adani Group’s airport portfolio and is expected to play a critical role in addressing congestion in the Mumbai metropolitan region, one of India’s busiest air travel corridors.

Adani Group role in Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, in which the Adani Group holds a 74 percent stake. Built at an initial cost of ₹19,650 crore, the first phase of the airport will have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually.

Passenger capacity is expected to expand in phases to 90 million passengers a year, significantly easing pressure on Mumbai’s existing international airport, which has been operating under capacity constraints for several years.

“Mumbai Airport has been supply-constrained since 2016 and was not able to fully meet rising demand,” Adani said, adding that the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport would finally provide some relief.

Adani Group airport portfolio continues to expand across India

Adani Group currently operates eight airports across India, including two in the Mumbai region, as well as airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, and Mangaluru. The group acquired Mumbai’s primary airport from the GVK Group in 2021, following its success in winning six airports during India’s 2019 airport privatization round.

Through its airport arm, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the group has become India’s largest private airport operator. It accounts for approximately 23 percent of total passenger traffic and about 33 percent of cargo traffic nationwide.

Adani Group to bid aggressively in next airport privatization round

Jeet Adani said the group plans to participate actively in the next round of airport privatizations. India’s civil aviation ministry has identified 11 airports for development under a public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group sees these opportunities as aligned with its broader strategy to scale operations across major aviation hubs while improving efficiency, service quality, and long-term returns.

Adani Group sees strong fundamentals in Indian aviation market

India’s aviation sector continues to grow rapidly as more people take to air travel for business and leisure. Adani pointed to India’s low per-capita air travel levels compared with countries such as China, indicating significant potential for long-term growth.

This structural demand outlook underpins Adani Group’s decision to commit significant capital to airport infrastructure, despite long development timelines and high upfront costs.

Adani Group evaluates expansion beyond airport infrastructure

Beyond airport operations, Adani Group is assessing investments across the aviation value chain, including aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities, as well as flight simulation and pilot training centers.

While specific investment amounts for these businesses have not been finalized, Adani said the group is committed to expanding its capabilities in aviation-related services that support airlines and workforce development.

Adani Group expands focus on non-aeronautical airport revenue

In addition to aeronautical operations, Adani Group is investing in retail, real estate, and other non-aeronautical services at its airports. The goal is to develop large aviation hubs into diversified commercial centers that generate stable revenue streams beyond passenger fees.

This approach is expected to strengthen airport economics while enhancing passenger experience as India’s air travel volumes continue to rise.