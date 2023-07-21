AN Accrington man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for dangerous driving that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman last spring.

Adil Iqbal filmed himself driving a black BMW at 123 mph before his vehicle hit Frankie Hough’s stationary car on the hard shoulder of M66 in Bury on May 13.

Greater Manchester Police said the 22-year-old man had been “erratically weaving” his car in between vehicles and dangerously undertaking others.

Iqbal lost control of his car which spun round and collided with Hough’s Skoda Fabia which had pulled up with a flat tyre.

Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard that the woman was making a call to say she would be late when Iqbal’s car hit the Fabia at an estimated speed of 92 mph.

He managed to free himself from his car but the woman and three children – her two sons and a nephew – were all trapped inside their vehicle.

Hough, who was 17 months pregnant at the time, died of her wounds two days after the crash.

Iqbal who was arrested at the scene of the accident pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Sentencing him on Wednesday (19), the court also disqualified him from driving for 13 years.

Detective Constable Richie Hughes said the man “knowingly and willingly” chose to speed his car “with little regard for other drivers on the motorway”.

He said Iqbal showed “absolutely no regard” for other road users and the law.

Hough and three young children were “caught up in his recklessness and we have lost another life to dangerous driving”, the detective constable said.