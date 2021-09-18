Abundantia Entertainment, known for producing a series of entertaining and impactful films such as Sherni (2021), Shakuntala Devi (2020), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Airlift (2016), and streaming shows like Breathe (2018) and Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020), has acquired the rights to noted journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi. The production house is set to adapt the book into a dramatized, multi-season series. Scripting is presently underway and a set of exciting creative talent is being attached to the project.

Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi depicts the story of high-profile tycoon Nirav Modi, one of the biggest diamond merchants in India. The book is based on personal encounters, incisive interviews, and meticulous research conducted by the author, investigative journalist, Pavan C. Lall.

Lall will also serve as a consultant writer for the series adaptation. The book narrates detailed and fascinating aspects of Nirav Modi’s rise to power and his subsequent fall, unravelling the persona of the man behind one of the biggest financial scandals in India. Pavan C Lall was advised and represented by leading entertainment and media rights advisor, Priyanka Khimani.

Author Pavan C. Lall says, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation journey. Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavour and give Flawed the appropriate visual mounting. Flawed: The Rise… is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur – his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees.”

