Abundantia Entertainment, the production house behind such notable films as Airlift (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shakuntala Devi (2020) and successful original streaming shows like Breathe (2018) and Breathe: Into The Shadows (2020), has optioned the rights to adapt best-selling Indian author Ashwin Sanghi’s book Keepers Of The Kalachakra into a major, multi-season series. The book tells an awe-inspiring tale of men who guard the ‘Kalachakra’ or The Wheel of Time and overlaps quantum theory with spirituality.

Talking about the collaboration, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, says, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity presented to us to adapt such a spectacular work of fiction into a series at Abundantia Entertainment. Keepers Of The Kalachakra has been a fascinating read and is one of my personal favourites. We are deep admirers of Ashwin’s writing and the worlds that he creates with his unique stories. We are constantly on the look-out for disruptive and evocative stories and storytellers and there couldn’t be a better example of our content philosophy than this collaboration with Ashwin.”

Author Ashwin Sanghi says, “I am very excited to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram, in particular, to take my novel to the next level with a series adaptation. I have truly enjoyed all the exciting work that Abundantia Entertainment has been up to in its young journey and have been entertained by the amazing films and shows it has produced. Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality and I‘m truly excited that this story will come alive on millions of screens soon through Abundantia.”

Shikhaa Sharma, Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment added, “It’s a wonderful time for the team at Abundantia Entertainment as we bring more and more unique stories to life and take them to viewers across screens. Our recent work like Shakuntala Devi and Breathe: Into The Shadows has strongly resonated with fans all over the world and we have an exciting line up for 2021 and beyond with creators like Anu Menon, Tanuja Chandra, Amit Masurkar, Mayank Sharma, Vishal Furia and Suresh Triveni. The adaptation of Ashwin’s amazing book will certainly be the icing on this cake.”

