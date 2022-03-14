The much-anticipated social-comedy Dasvi is set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, the makers announced on Monday.

Though theatres in India have been allowed to function at full capacity, several filmmakers are still taking the digital route to release their films. Dasvi is the latest Bollywood flick that is skipping theatrical release for a digital premiere.

Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam, among others.

The streamers shared the release date of the film on their respective Twitter handles.

Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film went on floors in February 2021. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav’s Bake My Cake Films.

Dasvi is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Nimrat Kaur, who will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film, celebrated her 40th birthday on 13th March 2021, with her family. Talking about the same, she told a publication, “Well, I’m out with my family for a staycation near Jaipur and we’ve all met after years. My two sisters, my brother-in-law, my parents, all of us and got together after three years. Since the pandemic hit the world, we all couldn’t get together. So it’s really, really special. It’s a very invigorating time to be with the family. And I’m also on a personal note, I love being in Rajasthan because that is where I was born. It’s my birth state. So it’s really special to be here to be celebrating my birthday. Two days ago, I went to the Dargah Shareef in Ajmer. Again, I haven’t been there in about three, four years now. That was extremely special as well. Really, it’s very, very lovely for me to be here.”

Dasvi premieres on April 7, 2021.