In 2020, Abhishek Bachchan made his presence felt in the digital world with his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The series marked the actor’s digital debut, and he impressed everyone with his performance in it.

Abhishek has a couple of interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Dasvi which will be produced by Dinesh Vijay and directed by debutant Tushar Jalota. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie will start rolling from 22nd February 2021.

A source told the portal, “All through the lockdown, Abhishek has been in constant touch with Tushar and Dinoo, to discuss this film and it’s finally all set to go on the floors from February 22. It’s a script close to Abhishek’s heart and he is looking forward to get into the tale that chronicles the journey of a corrupt politician.”

“The title of the film is Dasvi, which indicates 10th grade, as Abhishek’s character is that of an SSC failed Chief Minister. The film is unlike any political film made in Bollywood as the narrative is entangled with a lot of humour,” added the source.

Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Apart from Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan has The Big Bull and Bob Biswas in his kitty. The shooting of both the movies has been wrapped up but the release dates are yet to be announced. The Big Bull is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reportedly, the actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum which will also feature his Dostana co-star John Abraham.