Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi. To be presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film is a hilarious social comedy, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in significant roles.

Sharing his first-look from the film on social media, Junior Bachchan wrote, “Meet Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Dasvi shoot begins.” The talented actor is seen in a rugged avatar with a salt-and-pepper beard and gold earrings complimenting his look.

Yami Gautam also shared her first-look from the film, wherein she can be seen dressed in a uniform. “Meet Jyoti Deswal. Dasvi shoot begins,” the actress wrote on social media.

Gautam, who recently wrapped up her much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Police, plays a Haryanvi girl in Dasvi. Talking about how she prepared for her character in the film, she told a newswire, “I am currently working on the language. I love taking up new challenges that help me push my creative horizons. I hope I can surprise my audience.”

“Meet Bimla Devi. Dasvi shoot begins,” wrote Nimrat Kaur. The actress, who shot to fame with the success of The Lunchbox (2013) and Airlift (2016), will be seen in a film after a long gap of five years.

Dasvi marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. He directs the film from a script written by well-known screenwriter Ritesh Shah.

The film is a Maddock Films’ production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav are producing.

