Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan has delivered a number of iconic films in their illustrious career, mostly in the thriller space. Some of their most successful films in the said genre include Khiladi (1992), Baazigar (1993), Soldier (1998), Ajnabee (2002), Humraaz (2002), Aitraaz (2004) Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013). They are now gearing up to foray into the digital space with a Netflix original Penthouse.

The latest we hear is that Abbas Mustan will next helm a project titled Three Monkeys. It is set to go before cameras on November 11 in Mumbai. “The Abbas Mustan duo is getting back to the thriller space with Three Monkeys and is currently all geared up to commence shooting from November 11. The script work is done and the current concentration is on to create a massive set in the city,” a source close to the development tells an entertainment publication.

The source goes on to add that the film is a robbery-based thriller on the lines of Spanish classic series, Money Heist. “It is actually on the lines of Money Heist with the premise revolving around three male protagonists and a professor, who is a mastermind of the robbery. Like all other quintessential Abbas Mustan films, this one too will have hidden motives with every character trying to outplay the other,” adds the source.

The filmmaker duo has reportedly given an Indialised spin to the plot of Money Heist by getting all the seasons so far in the feature film format. “It is not exactly a scene-by-scene remake, but more of a film inspired by the vibe and set up of this iconic series,” concludes the source.

