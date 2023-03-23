BEING funny at school and getting inspired by Bollywood led Aatman Desai towards a career in comedy.

He has turned that ability to tell great jokes and make people laugh into becoming a successful online content creator, who regularly entertains more than 272,000 followers on Instagram with hilarious videos on relatable topics.

Eastern Eye caught the fast-rising online star to discuss his comedy, inspirations, future hopes, and secret to great content creation.

Where do the ideas for your hilarious videos come from?

Honestly, I can’t really pinpoint it because it can be anything and everything, but people actually enjoying my jokes and making me a part of their lives is what keeps me going.

What has been your favourite video?

I love all the ones I have created, but my personal favourite out of my videos would be the ‘chhoti bachchi ho kya’ trend one.

Did you imagine becoming so popular when you started?

I always wanted to be popular, so it was something I desired and worked towards. My journey and social media enabled that and it’s something I will be forever grateful for.

Has being funny ever helped you in real life?

Always! It becomes easier to socialise if my first few jokes land nicely. I love meeting new people and socialising. Being funny makes it more effortless to start and hold conversations.

Who is the funniest person you know?

The funniest person I know is my mom. She is really funny! I think that’s where I got my humour from!

Who is your own comedy hero?

I don’t really have one hero, but many funny people I know have inspired me in some way or the other. I learn and observe new things from each one of those people and try to incorporate that into my own jokes and humour as well.

What is the secret of great content creation online?

I think the biggest secret is consistency and having some kind of unique selling point. If you work hard towards it daily, it helps you improve and understand what you can change. Nowadays, there’s so many new creators, ideas, and so much content to consume. That is why you can’t be doing what everyone else is. You need to have something unique that is specific only to you and your content.

Do you keep an eye on what others do online and have a favourite content creator yourself?

I can’t name one favourite, but yes, I follow the work of as many content creators as possible. They are all unique and interesting in their own way, and I like following their content.

What are your future plans?

I want to expand my social media to multiple platforms, grow personally and professionally as a creator, and grab as many opportunities as possible on the way.

Who would you love to work with?

Shahid Kapoor is someone I have always admired and been inspired by. I would love to work with him someday and see his process and way of working.

What inspires you?

As mentioned earlier, people genuinely connecting to my content and making me a part of their lives is what keeps me going.

Instagram: @aatmeme.in