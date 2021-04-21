According to reports, Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai has roped in renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for one of his upcoming production offerings.

Ravichander, who primarily works in Tamil cinema, made his Hindi film debut with Bejoy Nambiar’s multilingual film David (2013). He presently has several high-profile Tamil films in his pocket, including Indian 2 and Vikram. He has also signed Dhanush and Vijay’s next films. With Rai’s next, he has added yet another big project to his resume.

“Aanand L Rai is someone who gives extra attention to the music of his projects. His Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013) and Zero (2018) are examples of how music played an important role in the narration. Even for his upcoming Atrangi Re, which stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, he has roped in AR Rahman to give it his magical touch. Now, he has been in talks with Anirudh for a project, which will be backed by his home banner. However, there is still no clarity on which film he is onboard – his Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, his reported biopic on chess champ Viswanathan Anand or any of his other ventures,” a source in the know informs an Indian publication.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai is presently busy with his next directorial Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in principal roles. While the filmmaker is working with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan for the first time, the film will mark his second collaboration with National Film Award-winning actor Dhanush after Raanjhanaa. Atrangi Re is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

Tags: Aanand L Rai, Anirudh Ravichander, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re