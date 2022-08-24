Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu have landed in legal troubles. A complaint has been filed against both Bollywood films for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

The complaint has been filed by Dr. Satendra Singh, a co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities, in the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities. It has questioned the use of the word ‘langde/langdi’ (crippled) in the films.

Singh himself suffers from 70 percent locomotor disability. In his complaint, he wrote that the films transgress provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through belittling remarks against specially-abled people.

The complainant is seeking comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabaash Mithu, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the subject.

As per PTI, Dr. Satendra Singh shared a copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities on his complaint, but the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment did not provide any confirmation on the matter. According to the notice, the court of commissioner sought comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the notice.

Released on August 11, 2022, the Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. While the original has attained cult status over the years, the remake bombed at the box office despite the presence of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The film, Srijit Mukherji, hit screens on July 15, 2022.

