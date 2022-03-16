Aamir Khan, one of the biggest Indian actors working in Bollywood, turned 57th on March 14. Right from several high-profile celebrities from the industry to millions of his fans, everybody wished the actor on his special day.

Since we are talking about a superstar’s birthday, how can we not talk about the cake that he cut to celebrate it? Well, Khan cut a cute, customised cake. His daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the birthday cake, giving us a sneak peek into the celebrations.

It was a Bollywood-themed cake with Khan’s photo attached to it. There was also a clapboard that had the words, “Film: Aamir Khan, Production: Zeenat & Tahir/ SC: 57/ 1/ 1.”

We saw five stars mounted on it. The icing on it read, “Happy Birthday to the Legend”. Ira wrote, “How cute is the clap.”

The cake also had posters of Khan’s popular successful films like PK (2014), Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) among others.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is presently waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Khan’s Secret Superstar in 2017.

In addition to Khan, the forthcoming film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in important characters. The film reunites Kareena Kapoor Khan with Mr. Perfectionist after a long gap of a decade. The two were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s Talaash: The Answer Lies Within in 2012. The film marks popular Tollywood actor Chaitanya Akkineni’s debut in Bollywood.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set for its theatrical bow on August 11, 2022.

