Every project that Aamir Khan commits to becomes a major talking point amongst audiences. Mr. Perfectionist is presently working on his much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hank’s cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994).

The remake, which is being directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar (2017) fame, was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020. But since a major part of the project could not be filmed due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to push it back by one complete year and release it on Christmas 2021 instead.

Though Christmas is more than ten months away, Khan is devoting all the time in hand to edit the film and keep it ready for its Christmas release. He is personally ensuring this along with the captain of the ship, Advait Chandan.

Confirming the same, a source close to the actor tells an online publication, “Both Aamir Khan and the director of the film Advait Chandan are sitting every day on the edit for Laal Singh Chaddha to ensure the film is ready in time for a Christmas release. Aamir Khan has chosen to switch off his phone to avoid any distractions in the middle of his work and is in serious work mode.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, which went on floors in the last quarter of 2019, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film reunites Aamir Khan with the actress after a long gap of nine years as the duo was last seen together in Reema Kagti’s 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Popular television actress Mona Singh, who played a pivotal character in their 2009 film 3 Idiots, also has a very crucial role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

