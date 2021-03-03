According to reports, superstar Aamir Khan has decided to shelve his much-talked-about project Mahabharat which he had planned as a streaming show. The actor has taken the decision as he finds himself unable to devote two years to the demanding project.

A source in the know informs a publication, “Aamir cannot afford to devote two years of his life to make a web series. He needs to quickly announce his presence in a big star-studded feature film directed by a reliable director.”

The source goes on to add that the decision to shelve Mahabharat was not only commerce-based. “There were bound to be unsavoury controversies surrounding the project. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat,” adds the source.

This is the second high-profile project in recent years which Aamir Khan set aside after having agreed to do it earlier. To brush your memory, the superstar had dropped out of a biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, to concentrate on his dream project the Mahabharat. He had passed on the biopic to Shah Rukh Khan who also declined it later.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is devoting all his time and energy to his forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which went on floors in 2019, is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994).

It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The two actors are set to reunite after a long gap of nine years as they were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s psychological crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Advait Chandan directorial. Chandan made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar (2017). The coming-of-age film, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, was a huge success in India and abroad.

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for its theatrical bow on Christmas 2021.

