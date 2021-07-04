Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao on Saturday announced that they will divorce, ending their 15-year-long marriage.

The high-profile couple, who married each other in 2005, said in a statement that they will “remain devoted parents” to their son Azad, whom they welcomed in 2011 through a surrogate mother.

“In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives, no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” read the joint statement.

In the statement, the couple said that they were living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does,” the statement further read.

The statement also affirmed that the pair would continue to collaborate on films, their joint non-profit charity Paani Foundation, and other projects.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap,” read an excerpt from the statement.

“We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”

Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has a daughter named Ira Khan and a son named Junaid. The actor separated from Dutta in December 2002.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is presently busy with his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, the Advait Chandan directorial is set to release on Christmas 2021.

Tags: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao