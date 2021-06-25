TV series Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya aired from December 2009 to October 2012. After a gap of nine years, the season two of the show started airing on Star Bharat in March this year.

The show stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles, and many other actors play pivotal roles in it. We recently interacted with actress Aalika Shaikh who plays the role of Kesar Shakti Singh in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. She was also a part of season one.

When we asked her about how was it to reunite with Pooja, Arhaan and the team of the show, the actress stated, “When we met for the first time, it didn’t feel like we were meeting after 9 years. In between, we used to meet at some auditions, but we all were very busy in our lives. So, we used to hardly meet. But, when we met, it didn’t feel like nine years, it felt like we are meeting after just nine days or nine months.”

“Our chemistry with each other is quite good. I have a good rapport with Arhaan and Pooja, and even with others. There was in news that some artists had issues with each other, but I never had any issues with anyone,” she added.

In season one, the character of Kesar’s husband, Shakti Singh, was played by Jaswant Menaria. But, in season two, Sachal Tyagi has replaced Jaswant.

While talking about missing Jaswant in season two, Aalika told us, “Our casting is mostly same. Everyone is there from season one, but yes, we are missing Jaswant. We talk about it on the sets that if he would have done the show it would have been a better team. But, Sachal has very well managed the character of Shakti.”